Ravens partner with Boys and Girls Club to transform Hilton Recreation Center

BALTIMORE — If anyone knows the benefits sports brings to people's lives, it's the Ravens.

Now they're helping share those benefits with the ones who need them the most, kids.

The Ravens announced a major donation on Thursday the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.

The funds will transform the existing Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott highlighted how the partnership is just the third of it's kind in the country.

"The Baltimore Ravens and the city of Baltimore are among the national leaders showing us just how important it is for sports teams to invest in the cities they represent. As I always say, we have teams that are of our city and not just in our city," Scott said.

The project is also a collaboration between Baltimore Rec and Parks, Green Street Academy, and former Ravens superstar Torrey Smith's foundation LEVEL82.

Smith does extensive work in the neighborhood and highlighted the teamwork it takes to make it happen.

"There's so many people doing things in Baltimore, but not many people are doing things together. And so to really be in a space right now to bring people together in the community to help people uplift themselves and nobody's coming in here with superhero capes, the Ravens certainly aren't coming in here acting like heroes. It's been community together," Smith said.