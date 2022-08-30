Ravens make cuts, trim roster to 53 ahead of season opener

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster down to the mandated 53 players ahead of the team's season opener.

The Ravens travel to the New York Jets to kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 11.

On Tuesday, the Ravens made their final roster cuts.

Among the notable names are safety Tony Jefferson, QB Anthony Brown, fullback Ben Mason and defensive end Brent Urban.

The Ravens will keep just two quarterbacks – Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

They also added running back Kenyon Drake to join JK Dobbins, Mike Davis and Justice Hill.

Wide receiver has been a position of concern, but the Ravens brought in Demarcus Robinson to fit alongside Rashod Bateman, James Proches, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace.

Running back Gus Edwards and linebacker Tyus Bowser will start on the Physically Unable to Perform list.