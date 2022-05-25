Ravens' legend Ray Lewis donates more than $130k earned from reality show to Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis became a hero for children suffering from disorders or disheartening diagnosis at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The NFL Hall of Fame linebacker was in Baltimore Monday, and he showed up with a very large check.

Lewis donated his $134,166 earnings he won in a nationally-televised reality show.

He, along with eight other celebrities, competed for charity by surviving and challenging in contests in the Panamanian jungle. The show was called "Beyond The Edge."

Lewis finished second in the show, behind only former bachelor Colton Underwood.

He still came out of the jungle with a major contribution for children at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

"After spending time at Johns Hopkins Children la Center yesterday it proved why I’m so passionate about working with them in so many ways, those babies I would do anything for the doctors the staff," Lewis said in a social media post. "The environment is all about Love, I’m proud to know the money I raised will bless many children."

Lewis handed the check to hospital officials when he was in town for the Baltimore Ravens 2000 Super Bowl celebration.