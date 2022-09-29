Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ravens' Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

LAMAR JACKSON.jpeg
Associated Press
LAMAR JACKSON.jpeg
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 08:50:45-04

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson can add another award to his trophy case.

The Ravens' quarterback was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month for the month of September.

Jackson leads the NFL with 10 passing touchdowns, passer rating and yards per carry. Jackson has thrown the longest passing touchdown (75 yards) and ran the longest rushing touchdown (79 yards) so far this season.

Jackson and the Ravens welcome the Buffalo Bills to M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019