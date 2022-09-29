Ravens' Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson can add another award to his trophy case.

The Ravens' quarterback was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month for the month of September.

Jackson leads the NFL with 10 passing touchdowns, passer rating and yards per carry. Jackson has thrown the longest passing touchdown (75 yards) and ran the longest rushing touchdown (79 yards) so far this season.

Jackson and the Ravens welcome the Buffalo Bills to M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

