Ravens hosting NFL Draft Party for first time since 2019

BALTIMORE — With the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select...

Once again, you can be at M&T Bank Stadium on draft night to celebrate the newest member of the Ravens.

The Ravens are hosting a draft party on April 28, the first day of the NFL Draft.

This is the first draft party open to the fans since 2019.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Caesar's Sportsbook Club at M&T Bank Stadium. Fans can watch the first round of the draft and receive prizes.

Current players and Ravens Legends – including Chris McAlister and Duane Starks - will be onsite for fan meet-and-greets. Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe will also join the festivities for a night of giveaways, photos and autographs. All fans in attendance will receive a Ravens’ draft-themed deck of playing cards.

“We are thrilled to once again host an in-person NFL Draft event,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “The draft is one of the most exciting parts of the year, and being able to share the moment with our fans creates a special energy that carries into the upcoming season.”

Tickets to the event are $45 and include food buffet and non-alcoholic beverages, a photo opportunity with a current player or Legend, and a credit that can be used for raffle prizes or gaming. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Free parking is available in Lot B/C.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/fans/draft-party/ [baltimoreravens.com]

Then, on Saturday, April 30, the Ravens Team Store will host an outlet sale at M&T Bank Stadium (South Concourse between sections 126 and 132) from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fans can take advantage of 30-60% off Ravens merchandise from Nike, New Era, 47 Brand and more.

