Ravens hold annual Volunteer Day

BALTIMORE — The Ravens transformed two local schools Wednesday, as part of the team's annual volunteer day.

About 100 volunteers, including team President Dick Cass and staff members participated at Edgecombe Circle and Curtis Bay Elementary Schools.

Volunteers built a new outdoor classroom at Edgecombe Circle Elementary School and peace and meditation rooms at both schools to support students’ mental health and wellness.

"This entire project just affirms the work that we’re doing every day at the school,” said Edgecombe Circle Elementary School Principal Monica McClain. “It’s beautiful to know that people see us and that people are willing to make an investment of time and resources into our school. A lot of the work that was done today is stuff that’s been on our wish list and so it’s just accelerated our plan. Now we have a platform where we can dream bigger and think about more things we can do to enhance our school. But not just our school, our community at large because our kids deserve it,”

Volunteers also put together education packs for students. They included new books, school and art supplies, sanitizing supplies, and stem projects for students to complete over the summer.

The Ravens Foundation funded Wednesday’s projects.

