Ravens giving $500,000 toward a Ravens-themed playground in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ready to give your kids a place to play with a little Ravens flavor?

Baltimore County will break ground Friday morning on a new Ravens-themed playground right across from the team's headquarters in Owings Mills.

The Ravens have donated $500,000 for the playground, which is billed as a "destination playground," at Northwest Regional Park on Lyons Mills Road.

The park does have an existing playground, as well as sports-themed pavilions.

The announcement will happen at 10 a.m. Friday. and is set to feature Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison, County Executive Johnny Olszewski and County Council Chairman Julian Jones. Poe, the mascot, will also be there.

