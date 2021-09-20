Ravens fans celebrate home opener win

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — From the stadium to Federal Hill, the area was packed with fans ready for the Ravens home opener.

"My friends and I, we’ve been going to the games for several years, taking the year off with COVID, we were really looking forward to getting back to stadium," said Ravens fan Jessica Hnatiuk.

For some it’s a getaway from reality, a home away from home.

"It’s feels great to be back. I can’t believe I’m here… We’re going through a lot in New Orleans with the storm and this is my getaway," said Ravens fan Kenneth White.

A line wrapped around the block all afternoon, fans waiting to get in on Mother’s famous Purple Patio.

"We’ve been doing this for 25 years so this is our thing, our bread and butter. We’re kind known as the spot for Ravens games so everyone has their good day," said Dave Rather, Mother's Federal Hill Grille owner.

Rather said it’s the biggest one since the pandemic started.

"It’s a little overwhelming but it’s fun too," said Rather.

Several groups arrived by 1 p.m. to secure a table outside, and college friends nurtured a healthy rivalry before heading to the game.

"She's a die hard Kansas City fan from Kansas and when I saw that they were playing the Chiefs this year, I said 'you have to come down for the game this year like there’s no option," said Ravens fan Mackenzie Birely.

"I’m having a blast. It’s a great time. I haven’t gotten harassed. All the fans have been nice," Chiefs fan Mikaela Gill.

"It will be a good game. We’ll see what happens," said Birely.

The Ravens won 36-35. They play in Detroit next Sunday.