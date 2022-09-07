Watch Now
Ravens to face Flacco in season opener against Jets

John Munson/AP
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) passes in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 12:49:43-04

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are set to kickoff their season on Sunday against a familiar face.

Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco has been named the Jets week one starting quarterback, in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

Baltimore selected the now 37-year-old Flacco out of the University of Delaware in the first round of the 2008 draft.

He would go onto play 11 seasons with the Ravens, including three division championship runs.

Flacco lost his starting job midway through the 2018 season to current quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team traded him to the Denver Broncos that off season.

He lasted only a season there, before landing with his current team in New York.

The Ravens are only one of two teams, that Flacco has never beaten in his long NFL career.

