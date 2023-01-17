Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike brings toys to south Baltimore students

BALTIMORE — The Ravens season may be over, but players are still doing plenty of work off the field.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike helped deliver some joy to kids with sensory sensitives like autism. Along with non-profits 'Pathfinders for Autism' and 'Landon's Puzzle Pieces.

They held a toy drive for sensory toys and other items and hand them out today at Westport Academy Elementary and Middle School in south Baltimore.

"One of the notes says 'hey Justin, I just love your job and I love you being a football player' and you know I work hard to play football and to inspire kids like this so for them to look up to me is a blessing for sure,"

Westport Academy says the toys are critical since a third of their students need special education and they use a unique model where those students learn right along side their general education classmates.

The toys help special education students focus, relax, and develop.