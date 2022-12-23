Ravens fan club teams up with the Red Cross to collect blood donations

LUTHERVILLE, Md — This year a Ravens fan club is giving back for the holidays but in a different way than before.

Today, the Ravens Council of Roosts-a fan club- has teamed up with The Red Cross to help support hospital patients in need. During the holiday season, it can be hard for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country. Many factors can cause this such as holiday travel, seasonal illness or even weather.

With this drive, the Red Cross and The Ravens Council of Roosts are hoping to collect at least 130 pints of blood. The drive will be at the Maryland State Fair Exhibition hall located at 220 York rd. Lutherville, MD 2109 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Before donating, you must registration and meet the requirements.

Requirements

-Identification (blood donor card, drivers license, 2 forms of other identification)

-17 or older

-Weigh at least 110lbs

-In generally good health

-Meet height and weight requirements

How to Register

-Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App

-RedCrossBlood.Org (use sponsor code RavensRoots)

-Call 1-800-733-2767

-Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

