Ravens center Bradley Bozeman presents local volunteer with tickets to the Super Bowl

BALTIMORE — A local volunteer is headed to the Super Bowl!

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman, His wife Nikki and their foundation presented tickets to the big game to Mark Bird for his work in the community

It was part of an anti-bullying assembly at Steuart Hill Academy in Baltimore.

The Bozeman's spoke with students about the dangers of bullying, their own experiences with bullying and ways to cope. They also presented Good Citizen awards to students during the assembly.

Bozeman is the Ravens' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree.

The winner of the Man of the Year award will be announced during NFL Honors on February 10.

They'll get a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.