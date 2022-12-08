Watch Now
Ravens' attempt to trademark 'Charm City' initially rejected

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The Baltimore Ravens have an application out to trademark the phrase 'Charm City.'

However, the "non-final action" that was sent to their legal counsel in this matter on Tuesday said that the registration had been rejected.

The US Patent and Trademarks Office's reasoning was that the phrase 'Charm City' is a common use term for a geographical location: Baltimore City.

The Ravens sent us the following statement about the still open filing.

"The intent of this trademark filing is not to prevent anyone from the general use of “Charm City.” We understand that “Charm City” is a commonly utilized moniker by many entities, and we fully respect that. 

Our trademark filing is specific to anything in connection with, or relating to, Baltimore Ravens professional football. This includes team marketing campaigns – such as “Charm City Football,” which is used to represent the history of football in Baltimore – slogans, merchandise and promotional items."

We've asked the attorney on record if they plan to appeal this non-final ruling and have not yet heard back.

