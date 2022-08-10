Ravens announce 2022 scholarship recipients, awards presented during preseason game

BALTIMORE — For the 13th-consecutive year, the Baltimore Ravens have awarded high school seniors $5,000 renewable scholarships ($20,000 over the four years to each scholar) to help support their college educations.

This year, the Baltimore Ravens selected six students after they displayed remarkable academic achievement, extracurricular participation, and community service.

The Ravens Foundation Inc. founded this organization, and its purpose is to serve its communities; the foundation helps support students who show the same commitment.

Students attending school in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Carroll County are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The Ravens organization continues to partner with the CollegeBound Foundation, an independent, non-profit program that works exclusively with local students.

This helps high schoolers achieve a post-secondary education.

Over 200 applications were submitted to the scholarship committee and the committee selected ten finalists to be interviewed.

The scholarship recipients will be presented during the first preseason game.

Previous winners are invented to attend the event tomorrow as the guests of the Ravens.

2022 Ravens Scholars:

Nicholas “Nico” Del Pino (Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School)

Zen Gordon (Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School)

Anu Jinadu (Baltimore School for the Arts)

Morgan Mason (Baltimore School for the Arts)

Mahendra Shahi (Academy for College and Career Exploration)

Kalil Sykes (PORT Virtual Learning Program at Digital Harbor High School)

