Ravens add veteran running back Mike Davis to their backfield

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday they'll be signing former Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis, to a one-year deal.

Baltimore’s top two backs — J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards— tore their ACLs before the start of last season and likely won’t return to the field this year until training camp. https://t.co/ptYFGkxmpP — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 10, 2022

This news comes after the team was devastated by injuries last season. They lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to significant injuries.

The injuries to Dobbins and Edwards came in the preseason and they aren't expected to see the field until training camp.

Davis is coming off a season where he rushed for 503 yards and scored three touchdowns. In his only season with the Falcons, he was a part-time starter, as he relinquished many of his backfield duties to Cordarrelle Patterson.

Due to the injuries, the Ravens were dangerously thin at the position before adding Davis. Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary were the only running backs on the roster with any experience.

Baltimore's rushing attack was bottom of the league last season, ranking 24 out of 32.

No team has run the ball more than the Ravens over the pas four years according to ESPN. Since Lamar Jackson took over the controls, Baltimore has averaged an NFL-best 34.7 rushing attempts per game.

