Rash Field Park is now open with new additions

BALTIMORE — The new rash field park is now open.

The two and a half acre park is located right next to the Maryland Science Center.

There are two play areas, an adventure park and the b-g-e nature play area.

Plus Jake's skate park named in memory of Jake Owen, a five-year-old killed by a distracted driver in 2011.

Just phase one of the project is complete.

Phase two focuses on recreation, fitness and wellness.

It will feature soccer fields, walking and jogging paths, exercise equipment, and a re-imagined beach area with volleyball courts and space for families.