Rapper Vic Mensa arrested at Dulles Airport Saturday for illicit narcotics in luggage

CBP Photo/Handout
Rapper Vic Mensah was arrested by Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police officers at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 15, 2022, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a cache of illicit narcotics in his luggage.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 17, 2022
STERLING, Va. — Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday after officers discovered a cache of illicit narcotics in his baggage.

Mensa arrived on board a flight from Ghana at about 7 a.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they found about 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside the 28-year-old's luggage.

Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Despite some states decriminalizing certain personal quantities of illicit narcotics, travelers should be aware that narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law.

“Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted.”

