Randallstown man with loaded "ghost gun" arrested in Anne Arundel County

<p>An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 21, 2022
BALTIMORE — A Randallstown man was arrested in the Linthicum area after a loaded "ghost gun" and some marijuana were found in his car Sunday afternoon.

A bill banning "ghost guns" - which are untraceable, homemade guns - is now moving through the Maryland General Assembly.

Anne Arundel County police said Marvin Palmer, 26, was pulled over in a traffic stop at about 4 p.m. Feb. 20 in the area of Nursery Road and Fairview Avenue. They did not say why they originally stopped him.

A loaded P80 "ghost gun" was found in his vehicle, said police.

Palmer was release on his own recognizance after being charged with gun and drug offenses, according to online court records.

