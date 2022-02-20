Watch
Randallstown man dies after tree falls on moving vehicle

WMAR
Posted at 4:31 PM, Feb 20, 2022
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Randallstown man was pronounced dead Sunday after a tree fell on his car.

Just after 1 p.m., Andre Turner was driving northbound on McDonogh Road at Star Circle when a tree fell across the entire roadway, landing on his Chevrolet Impala.

According to authorities, the trees fell on the highway due to strong winds. Turner was pronounced dead on the scene.

During that time, another vehicle traveling south on McDonogh Road collided with the same tree that had fallen to the road. The second driver reported no injuries.

