HANOVER, Md. — A Randallstown man is in custody after meeting an undercover state trooper who'd been posing as a 15-year-old boy on an online dating site.

Juwell Rae-Kwon Jackson, 25, faces one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Police say he initiated the online conversation with the goal of meeting up and having sex.

Jackson set up a Friday morning meeting in Hanover, with who he thought was the underage child.

When he arrived, troopers were there to arrest him.