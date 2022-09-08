Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Randallstown High School student dies after suffering medical emergency during football practice

Football
News 5
Football
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 11:13:12-04

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — An 11th grade Randallstown High School student has died after collapsing during football practice Tuesday.

The school's principal sent a letter to parents, notifying them that the student had suffered a medical emergency.

"It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Randallstown High School grade 11 student," wrote principal Michael Jones. "The student experienced a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away. We are absolutely devastated by this news."

No further details were released about the incident.

"With the family's permission we will share additional information as it becomes available," added Jones.

The school is offering on-site support and counseling for students and staff.

"For those of you who did not know the student we ask that you understand our sadness and join us in keeping the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Jones concluded.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019