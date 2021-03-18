Rally held to legalize marijuana in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's general assembly's 442nd session is set to wrap up in a couple of weeks.

Monday, March 22 is crossover day, the last day for the house of delegates to send a bill that would legalize weed.

Activists held a rally at Lawyer’s Mall Thursday afternoon in support of House Bill 32. The bill is sponsored by Delegate Jazz Lewis.

They say they want to end police encounters and arrests, and to give medical cannabis patients the right to grow at home for personal, non-commercial purposes.

According to a poll from Goucher College, 66% of Marylanders support legalizing recreational weed.

