'Racially motivated' graffiti written on church in Anne County County

GAMBRILLS, Md. — Police are investigating after "racially motivated" graffiti was found written on a church door in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to New Hope Community Fellowship Church, in Gambrills, around 9:30 a.m. Monday for reports of vandalism.

The graffiti appeared to be written in pen and marker on the outside of the church's door. There were also newspapers and litter scattered around the property.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

