This is a unique way to get in the holiday spirit. This week at Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events you have a chance to race the Grinch and steal his presents.

The catch: you have to beat him in the race. Racers are competing for some big prizes including a PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and an electric scooter.

This promotion is running through Friday, December 23.

There are several locations participating in our state. You can find more information as well as how to sign up here.