Race For Our Kids renamed in honor of Robert I. Damie

BALTIMORE — This year’s 18th annual Race for Our Kids will be the first Robert I. Damie Race for Our Kids.

The event has been renamed in honor of Damie, who served on the Northwest Hospital and Levindale boards from 2005 until his passing in 2020.

Along with his service on the boards, Bob, his beloved wife Sheila, his daughters, and grandchildren were eager Race for Our Kids participants since its beginning in 2005.

Bob was an accountant and among his clients were Herman and Walter Samuelson, namesakes of the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai.

In recognition of Bob's heart-driven service, the brothers appointed Bob as a co-trustee of their foundation upon their death. In his role as co-trustee, Bob worked to steward the Samuelson brother's fortune and distribute it to worthy charities around Baltimore.

Upon Bob’s passing in 2020, the Herman & Walter Samuelson Foundation, in consultation with Bob’s wife, made a gift to rename the event as the Robert I. Damie Race for Our Kids to provide a permanent memorial to Bob.

Sadly, Bob’s wife Sheila passed earlier this year and will not witness the inaugural race. Hopefully, Bob’s daughters and grandchildren will continue their participation for decades and generations to come as we continue to honor the legacy of Bob Damie.

