Raccoon found in Severna Park tests positive for rabies

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is looking for anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near the intersection of Larkspur Lane and Windrose Lane in Severna Park.

The raccoon, which was found on Wednesday, has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-222-7254 or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat. It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon.

Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible.

