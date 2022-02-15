Watch
Raccoon found in Annapolis tests positive for rabies

Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 15, 2022
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near the intersection of Coachway and Trinity Place in The Downs Community in Annapolis.

The raccoon was found on February 11 and tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

For more information about rabies click here.

