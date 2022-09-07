Rabid skunk reported in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — A rabid skunk in Odenton.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health says a skunk tested positive for rabies after being found September 3, near the intersection of Broad Wing Drive and White Clover Lane in the Two Rivers Community.

Officials are asking anyone who may have had contact with a skunk in that area to call them at 410-222-7254 or 443-481-3140.

Rabies can be deadly and is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, or when that animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of another animal or person.

Urgent preventive treatment could be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the skunk, officials say.