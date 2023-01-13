Rabid raccoon attacks resident in Queen Anne's County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A rabid raccoon attacked someone in Queen Anne's County recently, and the health department is sounding the alarm.

The attack happened in the Chester area. Officials did not provide further details on the incident.

Joseph Ciotola, Jr., the county's health officer, said:

“Although rare, this most recent incident was an unprovoked attack on a resident by a suspected rabid raccoon. This occurred in the Chester area, but we urge all our residents to take precautions.”

Anyone who may have been exposed to rabies should get medical help immediately. The disease can potentially be fatal, and is not treatable after symptoms start to show, said the Health Department.

To report nuisance, injured or sick wildlife, call toll-free in Maryland 1-877-463-6497. US Department Agriculture (USDA), Wildlife Services Operators are available from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, except State holidays. For phone numbers outside of Maryland, please call: 410-349-8130. Not all animals with rabies will foam at the mouth, this is more common in the advanced stages. They may also exhibit odd behavior such as staying awake during the day if they are commonly nocturnal.

For more information about the rabies virus visit https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/about.html [cdc.gov]