R.I.C.H Foundation gives out clothes, shoes, hygiene products

BALTIMORE — A local organization gives back to the community! This afternoon the R.I.C.H. Foundation hosted a give away in Baltimore.

"I'm doing this to give back to those that are less fortunate who don't have who don't know where their next meal coming from. Who don't have the necessary items such as female products, soap, deodorant, clean socks, underwear. I'm doing this to give back to those that don't have."

The R.I.C.H. Foundation is a mobile outreach program, founded by Timothy Rich. It connects youth to much needed resources.

Right now they're trying to raise $20,000 to buy a van. They'll use it to take kids on field trips, college trips and more.