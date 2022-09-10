Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Queen Elizabeth II's horse wins at Pimlico two days after her death

Queen Elizabeth's horse wins Pimlico race two days after her death
Courtsey of Jim McCue
The Queen's bred horse, West Newton, wins at Pimlico Race Course two days after the monarch's death.
Queen Elizabeth's horse wins Pimlico race two days after her death
Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 17:04:47-04

BALTIMORE — Two days after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, a horse she bred wins at Pimlico Race Course Saturday.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding managed to come back to win the second race at the track after a rough start in sixth place.

The hurdler won by a half-length while covering a firm 1 1/8-mile turf course in 1:52.12, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

Newton was bred by the late monarch and is out of the mare Queen's Prize. This is Newton's fourth career win in 19 starts.

Thursday marked the end of Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign. Prince Charles, her son, has taken her place on the throne.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019