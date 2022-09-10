Queen Elizabeth II's horse wins at Pimlico two days after her death

BALTIMORE — Two days after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, a horse she bred wins at Pimlico Race Course Saturday.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding managed to come back to win the second race at the track after a rough start in sixth place.

The hurdler won by a half-length while covering a firm 1 1/8-mile turf course in 1:52.12, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

Newton was bred by the late monarch and is out of the mare Queen's Prize. This is Newton's fourth career win in 19 starts.

Thursday marked the end of Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign. Prince Charles, her son, has taken her place on the throne.