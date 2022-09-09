Watch Now
Queen Elizabeth II attended first American football game 65 years ago at Maryland

Posted at 8:19 PM, Sep 08, 2022
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — While in the United States more than 60 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II attended her first American college football game.

On Oct. 19, 1957, the Queen visited the University of Maryland to watch the Terps play the North Carolina Tar Heels at Byrd Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

As the world mourns the Queen's death at 96 years old, we are taking a flashback to when she came through the area.

According to USA Today, construction workers built a box for Queen Elizabeth II and her entourage.

During halftime, bands from both schools formed together to spell out “USA-BRIT” plus playing the “Star Spangled Banner and "God Save the Queen."

Maryland won the game, 21-7.

"Saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and my condolences to the royal family," University of Maryland President Dr. Darryll Pines said. "65 years ago, she honored our campus with a royal visit to see her first American college football game."

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the President of the United States at the time.

