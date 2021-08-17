Queen Anne's County Public Schools outlines health & safety guidelines for upcoming school year

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — On Monday, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Patricia Saelens, outlined health and safety guidelines that are will begin the upcoming school year.

According to Queen Anne's County Public Schools, their primary goal is getting students back in school to prevent any additional learning loss as well as keeping the health and safety of all students and staff a priority. However, local metrics will continue to be used daily to determine the implementation of health and safety practices.

In order to safely reopen schools, the following prevention strategies will be implemented as of August 17:

● Universal face coverings for all staff and students in all buildings and buses.

● Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies will continue to be utilized and replenished including face shields, face masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, etc.

● Cleaning and disinfecting conducted frequently throughout the buildings with emphasis on high touch areas in accordance with CDC guidelines.

● Continue to provide the highest rated MERV filters throughout the HVAC systems.

● Pull in the maximum amount of outdoor air in combination with running units prior to and after dismissal of students.

● Provide ongoing professional development for staff.

● Continue to require self screening and/or health checks daily, prior to entering any school building.

● Follow the Quarantine Guidelines.

QACPS will encourage:

● Hand washing frequently and especially prior to eating

● Social Distancing (face covering may be removed if maintaining six feet of distance)

● Frequent face covering breaks

● Those who are eligible, get vaccinated