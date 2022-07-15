An 18-year-old Queen Anne's County man has been charged with making social media posts threatening a shooting at Salisbury University.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said Harold Fink III, 18, of Church Hill, was arrested Thursday evening and is charged with threatening mass violence.

The suspect also threatened to harm himself, said the Sheriff's Office.

Salisbury University and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were contacted, and worked together to ensure there was no threat to the public.

Fink was arrested at his home and taken into custody without incident. He was ordered held without bond Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Gary Hofmann said in a statement: