Quadruple shooting leaves 2 parents dead, child critically injured

Two young children are without their parents after a man shot and killed them and then committed suicide.

"This has been disruptive to this very quiet neighborhood," Hamid Mansaray told WMAR Tuesday after recalling the shooting.

That deadly disruption stemmed from a domestic issue that left 31-year-old Ryan Scott Lee Sr. and his wife 31-year-old Ivania Margarita Lee dead.

Neighbors tell us they were young parents who had just moved into the neighborhood less than a year ago.

Police say the suspect 57 year old Shaw Price and the couple's mom had broken up.

Monday night they tell us he parked away from their house called her and when she refused to answer he shot the couple and their young son, who's recovering in the hospital.

Then, he turned the gun on himself.

The mother made it out unharmed but she was heard saying she knew price was dangerous--

"I made a report in the courts that he would kill me. That's all she said.

Hamid Mansaray was home next door as everything unfolded.

He walked outside to loud bangs at his door to find Ryan Lee fighting for his life on his door step.

"That's what is traumatizing. He was just lying there and I saw the police trying to do CPR but I think it was late then," recalled Mansary

The Lee's leave behind 2 kids who's entire world changed in just an instant.

Mansary tells us his focus in the coming days will be centered on helping them get through this.

"A two year old baby, and a 10 year old son who had a dad that was very engaging. He was just all present so you can imagine what that means," he said.

Anne Arundel County Police say they expect to release more information in the coming days.