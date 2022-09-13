Putting a freeze on snow snow days

Snow days could be a thing in the past for students in Anne Arundel County.

A meeting was held on September 7th by the Board of Education that discussed a possible new plan for handling snow and other inclement weather days this school year.

The plan would allow a maximum of 8 virtual days to be used in place of traditional snow days. School system however will only be allowed to have three of those days be asynchronous. The remaining five days wold be synchronous. Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools Dr. Mark Bedell says this would not get rid of all snow days or inclement weather days, it would however allow schools to begin summer a little earlier instead of having to make up missed days. The school board says it will take several steps before making a final decision.

One of those steps includes listening to parent/guardian input. Parents a guardians can fill out a Board Written Testimony that will be sent to the Board of Education and the Superintendent. Parents and guardians will also be able to attend the public session on September 18th.