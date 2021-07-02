Push to get state holiday for Thurgood Marshall

BALTIMORE, Md. — He's a state and national icon.

Now several city leaders want the state to make Justice Thurgood Marshall's birthday a holiday.

Friday would have been the justice's 113th birthday.

To mark the occasion those leaders met outside of the Henry Highland Garnet School, formerly known as P.S. 103.

It's where Marshall went to school growing up.

“He was always about making sure that all of us obtained all of the equality to which we were promised,” said retired state judge Robert M. Bell. “That's important. And a birthday like that deserves to be honored.”

THAT RETIRED JUDGE WAS THE FIRST BLACK MARYLANDER TO BE THE CHIEF OF THE STATE APPEALS COURT.

He added Marshall's birthday is a lot like July 4th, that it deserves to be honored and celebrated every year.