Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pumpkin spice move over, Old Bay caramel seasoning available for fall

Old Bay seasoning .jpeg
Old Bay Seasoning
Old Bay seasoning .jpeg
Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 17:04:24-04

BALTIMORE  — McCormick debuts new old bay caramel naturally flavored seasoning.

The seasoning combines the flavor of caramel with Old Bay.

If you love caramel and are crazy about Old Bay then this sweet and salty seasoning blend is perfect for you.

Available in a shaker to be added onto popcorn or pizza.

This item is made in small batches for a limited time only.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019