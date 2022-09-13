Pumpkin spice move over, Old Bay caramel seasoning available for fall

BALTIMORE — McCormick debuts new old bay caramel naturally flavored seasoning.
The seasoning combines the flavor of caramel with Old Bay.
If you love caramel and are crazy about Old Bay then this sweet and salty seasoning blend is perfect for you.
Available in a shaker to be added onto popcorn or pizza.
This item is made in small batches for a limited time only.
Pumpkin spice? Never heard of her.— OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) September 13, 2022
OLD BAY Caramel seasoning is your new fall bestie. Available online only, while supplies last: https://t.co/fSJCfoOhI9 pic.twitter.com/zmwLFki8pG