ELKTON, Md. — Elkton Police were investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart in Elkton Wednesday.

The store was evacuated and east and west bound route 40 was closed.

At around 9:30 p.m., the Cecil County Sheriff said that the incident was over and posed no threat to public safety. They also said Pulaski Highway is open to all traffic, but to avoid the area between Delancy Road and Delaware Avenue.