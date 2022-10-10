Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Protesters shut down portion of I-495 Inner loop in Montgomery County

Protesters shut down I-495
MDOT
Protesters shut down I-495
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 11:21:44-04

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Silver Spring.

Police are on the scene and have temporarily shut down two right lanes around Colesville Road (Exit 30A) of the Capital Beltway.

Drivers should expected extended delays.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019