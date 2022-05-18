Protecting Maryland SNAP, EBT recipients from fraud

Extra steps are being put in place across the state to protect Marylanders from fraud.

The state Department of Human Services is urging all SNAP, P-EBT, TCA and TDAP recipients to take extra precautionary measures to protect their benefits.

EBT cards can be skimmed or cloned and anyone can access your benefits if they have your card number and PIN.

Stolen benefits are not able to be replaced by the state, so here are some steps they suggest to protect yourself.

● We encourage you to report any EBT fraud to your local police department and submit a copy of the police report to your Local Department of Social Services.

● Your EBT card cannot be accessed without a PIN; Change your PIN often. You can do that today by calling the number on the back of your EBT card. You can also change your PIN online at www.connectebt.com/mdebtclient.

● If you use your benefits for online purchases, be sure that you have a strong password (one that is not easy to guess). You are also advised to change your password at least once every three months.

● Use only a USDA-approved payment vendor to make cash transactions. For information on USDA approved vendors, visit https://www.connectebt.com/mdebtclient/ebt_link.jsp

● If you are using an ATM, examine the card slot to ensure it has not been tampered with before inserting your card.

● If your benefits have already been compromised, call your local Department of Social Services to freeze the use of your card. This will prevent new unauthorized transactions on your card.

● If your card has been stolen or lost, you must call the Maryland EBT Customer Call Center at 1-800-997-2222 to order a replacement card. When activating the replacement card, please be sure to create a unique PIN number (avoid reusing the old PIN).

● Maryland EBT Customer Call Center at 1-800-997-2222 is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

● Click this link or access this site for additional steps that you can take to protect your EBT and other bank cards.

Customers who need assistance may use this link this provides a tracking number and keeps DHS accountable to you. On Facebook, you can send through messenger your issue or you can call 443-930-1577 which is a Direct line to the Constituent Service office at DHS.