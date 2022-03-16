Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prosecutors: Suspect played music after homeless shooting

Muriel Bowser, Robert Contee III, Charlie Patterson
<ul><li>Alex Brandon/AP</li></ul>
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III, center, stand as Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special in Charge of the Washington Field Division Charlie Patterson, speaks during a news conference about the arrest of suspect in a recent string of attacks on homeless people, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Washington. A gunman suspected of stalking homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, killing at least two people and wounding three others, was arrested early Tuesday, police said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Muriel Bowser, Robert Contee III, Charlie Patterson
Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 19:01:38-04

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors say a man suspected of shooting five homeless people in Washington and New York City and killing two of them appeared to hold up a phone and play music after he shot one of the victims.

They say Gerald Brevard was caught when a longtime friend identified him after police linked the cases through ballistics evidence, telephone records and the suspect’s social media posts.

The 30-year-old suspect was ordered held without bail on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 54-year-old Morgan Holmes in Washington. Brevard has not been formally charged in the other Washington shootings or the New York cases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019