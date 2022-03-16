Prosecutors: Suspect played music after homeless shooting

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors say a man suspected of shooting five homeless people in Washington and New York City and killing two of them appeared to hold up a phone and play music after he shot one of the victims.

They say Gerald Brevard was caught when a longtime friend identified him after police linked the cases through ballistics evidence, telephone records and the suspect’s social media posts.

The 30-year-old suspect was ordered held without bail on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 54-year-old Morgan Holmes in Washington. Brevard has not been formally charged in the other Washington shootings or the New York cases.