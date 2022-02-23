Prosecutors: Family charged in drug distribution ring, that could've killed millions of Marylanders

BALTIMORE — Four family members are accused of running an operation that would have distributed large amounts of drugs, including fentanyl, across Maryland.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Dwayne Booze organized it and enlisted the help of family members Thomas Timothy Booze, 51 of Baltimore, 27-year-old Michael Booze, and Thomas William Booze, 31 of Glen Burnie. Maurice Dotson, 47 of Severn, was also charged.

The Booze family had been moving drugs as early as February 2021 and as recently as December 2022, according to prosecutors.

They reportedly used two auto shops, in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, to orchestrate the distribution of the drugs.

Over their 10 month investigation, undercover detectives witnessed dozens of drug transactions in multiple jurisdictions, and intercepted communications over a wiretap that confirmed the criminal activity.

Investigators ended up executing search warrants at 20 locations throughout Maryland, which resulted in the recovery of more than 5 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of heroin, and more than 7 kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base.

Over 400 marijuana plants were also discovered inside one of the body shops along with nine 9 firearms.

"The organization had enough fentanyl to kill millions of Marylanders,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Dwayne Booze, charged under the Drug Kingpin statute, worked with family members to distribute deadly narcotics and opioids under the guise of legitimate businesses.”