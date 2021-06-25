Prosecutors describe Garrett County man's "assaultive and obstructive conduct" at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — Court documents reveal how federal authorities tracked down a Garrett County man and tied him to the violent events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Prosecutors say cell phone records pinned Daniel Egtvedt in or around the Capitol that day from 2:37 to 3:31 p.m., "amidst some of the most dangerous, and indeed, deadliest, moments."

At first, charging documents quote Egtvedt as saying “God bless all of you,” to officers as they were escorting him and a group of others out of the Capitol's Hall of Columns.

But he soon returned.

Surveillance and body worn camera footage show Egtvedt getting belligerent and physical with officers, while refusing to leave.

"The defendant disregarded Officer M.M.’s commands and swatted at her outstretched arm. He grabbed at her with both of his hands, and would not let go, forcing Officer M.M. to swing her right arm in a downward motion to break the defendant’s grip on her. As the defendant attempted to rush at Officer M.M., he yelled at her and others to shoot him," prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

One officer reportedly hurt their shoulder while struggling to restrain Egtvedt and remove him from the Capitol.

"At one point, the defendant had approximately five officers attempting to hold him back as he persisted in charging at Officer M.M. The defendant eventually fell to the ground, causing Officer M.D. to fall down with him. Officer M.D. was still holding on to the defendant as he fell, and injured his shoulder in the fall," prosecutors told the court.

Egtvedt was eventually arrested on February 13, after Maryland State Police were called to a relative's home for an argument.

Authorities say Egtvedt was trying to prevent the relative from taking another elderly family member for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Troopers later realized Egtvedt was wanted on a federal arrest warrant, at which point he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors strongly urged a judge to keep Egtvedt behind bars without bail.

While admitting Egtvedt had no criminal history, prosecutors stressed that his actions on January 6 and February 13 made him a danger to the community.

"The defendant’s willingness to engage in continued assaultive and obstructive conduct towards law enforcement officers, coupled with his the lengths he is willing to go to combat perceived government misdeeds – whether it be certifying the Electoral College or ending a global pandemic, should give this Court great concern about the danger he would pose to the community, if released."

Prosecutors also said the lack of a steady home and job made Egtvedt a flight risk.

"In addition to the continuing danger that he poses to the community, the defendant remains a flight risk. The defendant is unemployed and has unstable housing, with few ties to the community."

Egtvedt is still awaiting trial on multiple charges including Assault on a Federal Officer or Person Assisting a Federal Officer, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Obstruction of Justice/Congress, Unlawful Entry, Disorderly Conduct, and Physical Violence into/in/on Restricted Building or Grounds, and Disorderly Conduct and Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds.