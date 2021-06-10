Prosecutor: Five Maryland Corrections officers allegedly made $380k in fraudulent overtime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five Maryland Corrections officers have been indicted in connection to an alleged overtime theft scheme.

According to the State Prosecutor's Office, Kimberly Brown, Erica Byrd, Dephany McKnight, Syreeta Saunders, and Sharonda Stokes each falsely documented extra hours they did not actually work.

The five reportedly exploited a flaw in the agency's Workday system, enabling them to modify their hours without authorization.

In total the fraudulent overtime cost the state $380,000.00.

“Public employees who abuse positions of trust to enrich themselves at the expense of Maryland taxpayers must be held accountable,” said Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard.