Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Property owner discovers human skeletal remains in backyard

Baltimore police
Courtesy: WMAR
Baltimore police
Posted at 8:11 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 20:12:41-04

BALTIMORE  — A property owner discovered human skeletal remains in the backyard of their home in the 1700 block of Lexington Street.

The owner hadn't visited the the house in about a year. The backyard was overgrown and cluttered with debris.

According to authorities, while the owner was clearing the yard, the skeleton was found.

Police have classified this as a suspicious death.

The Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and collected the remains.

The deceased will undergo a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019