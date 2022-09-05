Property owner discovers human skeletal remains in backyard

BALTIMORE — A property owner discovered human skeletal remains in the backyard of their home in the 1700 block of Lexington Street.

The owner hadn't visited the the house in about a year. The backyard was overgrown and cluttered with debris.

According to authorities, while the owner was clearing the yard, the skeleton was found.

Police have classified this as a suspicious death.

The Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and collected the remains.

The deceased will undergo a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.