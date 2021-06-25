Property owner cited for defective wall prior to building collapse in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Following Thursday's partial collapse of a rowhouse, crews were ordered to demolish the structure.

"509 is undergoing an emergency demolition today," said a spokesperson with the Baltimore City Housing Department and Community Development. "The private owner will be billed for the costs."

Luckily, no one was hurt when a portion of the abandoned home fell around 12:30 yesterday afternoon.

Neighbors tell WMAR-2 News the building had been deteriorating over time.

"It sounded like a large car crash," said Kirk Bredley. "I already knew what it was because you see, about three or four months ago the old chicken wire it was falling off."

Bredley said his own apartment window was damaged by falling debris.

Nearby business owner Antoine Dow said he raised concern about the building's structural safety to the city prior to the collapse.

"I saw the structure was in distress," said Dow. "I did reach out to the city but here we are now. I'm just glad nobody got hurt."

City officials tell WMAR the private property owner was cited back in April for a defective building wall.