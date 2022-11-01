Project starts this week to improve BW Parkway interchange in Jessup

Watch Now
Posted at 7:55 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 07:55:40-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Improvements are on the way to a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says it's starting a $74 million project this week at the MD 175-295 interchange in Anne Arundel County.

Here's a list of some of the upgrades:

  • Reconfiguring the interchange into a partial cloverleaf
  • Widening MD 175 between Sellner Road/Race Road to south of McCarron Court
  • Adding on-road bicycle lanes along westbound MD 175 from McCarron Court to Milestone Parkway, and along eastbound MD 175 from Sellner Road to McCarron Court
  • Constructing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians along eastbound MD 175
  • Upgrading interchange lighting and landscaping
Work may result in lane and shoulder closures during the week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Overnight work is scheduled from 8 p.m Sundays to 5 a.m. Friday mornings.

MDOT expects the project to be finished Summer 2025.

