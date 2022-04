BALTIMORE — Some of the world's best bike-racing teams are coming to Baltimore this fall for a professional bike race.

The Maryland Cycling Classic features professional bikers from all over the world. 17 teams are expected to compete.

The course will go through Baltimore city and Baltimore county.

Organizers say the full course route and other events leading up to the race will be announced at a news conference on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 am.

The event is scheduled for September 4.