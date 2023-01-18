Pro wrestling champion Jay Briscoe dies in Delaware car crash

LAUREL, De. — Multi-time pro wrestling champion Jay Briscoe died Tuesday following a car crash in Laurel, Delaware.

According to WMDT the incident occurred around 5:30pm near the intersection of Laurel and Little Hill Roads.

One other person was also reportedly killed in the crash.

At the time of his death, Briscoe, 38, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, was one-half of the Ring of Honor world tag team champions with his brother Mark.

Tony Kahn, the owner of Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling, confirmed Briscoe's death on Twitter.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

Throughout his 20-year wrestling career, Briscoe and his brother found success in various wrestling promotions throughout the world.

Together the Delaware natives held the Ring of Honor tag team championships 13 times, including recapturing the titles last month.

Many of the Briscoe's most memorable moments took place in the Baltimore area, which up until last year is where Ring of Honor was based and held most of their live events.